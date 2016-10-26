Oct 26 Telenor ASA

* On 25 October 2016, the Board of Directors of Telenor ASA resolved a second semi-annual dividend for the financial year 2015 of NOK 3.50 per share. Including the NOK 4.00 per share paid in May 2016 this brings the total dividends for the year to NOK 7.50 per share

* The resolved dividend of NOK 3.50 per share and the payment date is in line with the dividend announcement in connection with Telenor's Q4 2015 report

* The shares will be traded ex dividend as of 28 October 2016. The record date is 31 October and the payment date will be on or about 10 November 2016