Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Corrects Q3 earnings to billion from million)
Oct 26 Telenor Asa :
* Telenor says outlook for 2016 is unchanged: organic revenue growth in the range of 1 pct to 2 pct, EBITDA margin of around 35 pct and a capex to sales ratio, excluding licences, of around 17 pct
* Q3 adjusted ebitda nok 12.5 billion (Reuters poll nok 11.93 billion) vs NOK 11.85 bln in Q3 2015
* Q3 revenues NOK 32.8 billion (Reuters poll nok 32.79 billion) vs NOK 31.84 bln in Q3 2015
* Q3 net loss NOK 4.0 bln vs NOK loss 1.05 bln in q3 2015
* A key highlight this quarter is encouraging sign of data monetisation in bangladesh and pakistan
* While Norway was impacted by lower roaming revenues, we experienced solid uptake on our new mobile tariffs. High-Speed broadband in Norway and Sweden performed well during quarter
* Telenor: Based on recent observations in indian market, fair value of licences in india has been assessed, resulting in an impairment loss of nok 4.0 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)