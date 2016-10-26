Oct 26 Bank Zachodni WBK SA
* The net profit of Poland's third-largest bank by assets,
BZ WBK, will likely fall by 10 percent year-on-year in the
fourth quarter, management board member Eamonn Crowley told a
news conference on Wednesday.
* BZ WBK earlier on Wednesday reported a 10 percent annual
fall in its third-quarter net profit reflecting the impact of a
bank tax imposed earlier this year.
* Crowley also said the bank's ambition is to post a rise in
next year's profit, despite that the lender expects a decline in
the combined sector profit in 2017.
* "Our ambition is to raise (our) profit" Crowley said.
* BZ WBK is a unit of Spain's Banco Santander.
