Oct 26 Canara Bank Ltd
* Sept quarter net profit 3.57 billion rupees versus net
profit of 5.29 billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter interest earned 104.05 billion rupees versus
112.68 billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter provisions 15.86 billion rupees versus 12.12
billion rupees year ago
* Sept quarter gross NPA 9.81 percent versus 9.71 percent
previous quarter
* Sept quarter net NPA 6.69 percent versus 6.69 percent
previous quarter
* Provision coverage ratio as on Sept 30, 2016 is 51.75
percent
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 3.06
billion rupees
