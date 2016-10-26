Oct 26 AAK AB (Publ)

* Q3 operating profit, excluding acquisition costs of SEK 15 million, reached SEK 431 million vs year-ago 376 million

* Q3 total volumes continued to grow nicely and were up 11 percent

* Says Q3 organic volume growth was 4 percent

* Says "we continue to remain prudently optimistic about future"

* Reuters poll: AAK Q3 operating profit was seen at SEK 409 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: