UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Ardent Leisure Group
* Provides an update on tragic event of tuesday 25 october 2016 that occurred on dreamworld thunder river rapid ride
* At time of incident park was fully compliant with all required safety certifications
* Thunder river rapids ride had completed its annual mechanical and structural safety engineering inspection on 29 September 2016
* As per regulations, this safety audit was conducted by a specialist external engineering firm
* Details of this external audit will be provided to coroner and workplace safety investigators Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources