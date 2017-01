Oct 26 Qiagen NV :

* Shareholders overwhelmingly approved a proposal to return approx. $250 million in cash to shareholders through a synthetic share repurchase plan

* Capital repayment forms part of a commitment announced in july 2016 to return $300 million to shareholders by end of 2017

* Transactions are expected to be completed in early january 2017