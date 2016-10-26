Adidas CEO very concerned about Europe's political failure -Welt
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
(Adds Espana to headline)
Oct 26 Mediaset Espana Comunicacion SA :
* 9-Month net profit 131.8 million euros ($143.9 million)versus 130 million euros in Reuters poll
* 9-Month adjusted EBITDA 184.4 million euros versus 144.4 million euros year ago
* 9-Month revenue 711.7 million euros versus 674.7 million euros year ago
* 9-Month gross advertising revenue up 5.1 percent at 693.0 million euros versus 659.2 million euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9162 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BERLIN, Jan 28 Adidas Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted is very worried about the effects of Europe's failure to solve its problems, German newspaper Die Welt reported.
Jan 27 Barbara Hale, who won lasting television fame and an Emmy Award as the faithful secretary to the crusading criminal defense lawyer played by Raymond Burr in the long-running series "Perry Mason," has died, her son said on social media. She was 94.
WASHINGTON, Jan 27 The FBI appeared to go beyond the scope of existing legal guidance in seeking certain kinds of internet records from Twitter as recently as last year, legal experts said, citing two warrantless surveillance orders the social media company published on Friday.