UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Oct 27 Bucher Industries AG :
* In first nine months of current year, Bucher industries recorded a year-on-year decline of 5% in order intake and sales
* 9Mth net sales 1,800 million Swiss francs ($1.81 billion)versus 1,891 million francs year ago
* 9Mth order intake 1,693 million Swiss francs versus 1,783 million Swiss francs year ago
* The difficult situation in the market for agricultural machinery, especially in Europe and North America, is likely to continue to have a negative impact through to the end of the year.
* Kuhn Group's programme of cost-saving measures will only offset the fall in revenue to a limited extent.
* Kuhn division therefore expects to see a sharp decline in operating profit year-on-year.
* Overall, the group is expecting a downturn in sales and a significant fall in operating profit and group profit margins for the 2016 reporting year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9942 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.