Oct 27 Berentzen Gruppe AG :

* Consolidated revenues rose by 8.0% to 124.7 million euros ($135.90 million) (115.5 mln euros yr ago) in first nine months of current financial year

* EBIT improved sharply to 7.0 million euros (4.7 mln euros yr ago) in period from January to September 2016

* Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft expects to report continuous advancement in earning figures over entire year, compared to 2015

* Outlook for 2016 reaffirmed: sharp increase in earnings figures expected