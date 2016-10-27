UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Berentzen Gruppe AG :
* Consolidated revenues rose by 8.0% to 124.7 million euros ($135.90 million) (115.5 mln euros yr ago) in first nine months of current financial year
* EBIT improved sharply to 7.0 million euros (4.7 mln euros yr ago) in period from January to September 2016
* Berentzen-Gruppe Aktiengesellschaft expects to report continuous advancement in earning figures over entire year, compared to 2015
* Outlook for 2016 reaffirmed: sharp increase in earnings figures expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources