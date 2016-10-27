Oct 27 Grandvision NV :

* Says 9 month revenue grew by 6.1 pct at constant exchange rates (Q3: 4.9 pct) to 2,495 million euros ($2.72 billion) (Q3: 825 million euros)

* Adjusted EBITDA (i.e. EBITDA before non-recurring items) grew by 4.3 pct at constant exchange rates (Q3: 0.2 pct) to 411 million euros in the first 9 months with reported adjusted EBITDA growth of 2.8 pct (Q3: -1.9 pct)

* Grandvision remains confident in achieving its medium term objectives of delivering annual revenue growth of at least 5 pct

* Grandvision remains confident in achieving high single digit adjusted EBITDA growth at constant exchange rates