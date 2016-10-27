Oct 27 Telenet Group Holding Nv

* 9-month net profit 41.6 million euros ($45.34 million) versus 135.4 million euros year ago

* 9-month operating profit 416.3 million euros versus 420.7 million euros year ago

* Revenue of 1,799.9 million euros in 9m 2016, +32 pct YOY

* BASE integration on track with joint organization since end-June and recent start of our mobile network upgrade

* On track to deliver on our full year 2016 outlook

* Targeting a 5-7 pct adjusted EBITDA CAGR over the 2015-2018 period

* Triple play customers at end of Sept. 1.13 million versus 1.08 million year ago

* Says ARPU per customer relationship (eur/month) stood at 53.2 versus 50.5 year ago

* Believe to be well equipped to achieve 220 million euros of annual runrate synergies by 2020 (on BASE integration and launch of ran upgrade program)

Plans to invest in BASE's mobile network in order to secure profitable growth going forward. Hence, we reconfirm total integration costs of 300.0 million euros