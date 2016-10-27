UPDATE 3-Crisis-hit BT says Italian scandal now under control
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
Oct 27 Molecular Partners AG :
* Ongoing strong financial position with 185.7 million Swiss francs ($186.86 million) in cash and short-term time deposits as of September 30, 2016
* Operating loss of 13.1 million francs and net loss of 14.8 million francs in first nine months of 2016
* Update on phase 2 strategy for MP0250: initiation for two phase 2 trials planned for 2017
* 9-month 2016 net loss of 14.8 million francs (9 months 2015: net loss of 1.5 million francs)
* For full year 2016, at constant exchange rates, company expects total expenses of around 50 million francs, of which around 6 million francs will be non-cash effective costs for share-based payments, ifrs pension accounting and depreciations.
* No guidance can be provided with regard to net cash flow projections Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9938 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Italian deception was sophisticated and actively hidden
* Shares up 1 percent (Adds fund manager, analyst comments)
Jan 27 French technology consultancy group Altran plans to boost its British presence, as sterling's weakness following the Brexit vote could prop up companies' spending on research and development, Altran's chief financial officer said.