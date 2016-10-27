Oct 27 Molecular Partners AG :

* Ongoing strong financial position with 185.7 million Swiss francs ($186.86 million) in cash and short-term time deposits as of September 30, 2016

* Operating loss of 13.1 million francs and net loss of 14.8 million francs in first nine months of 2016

* Update on phase 2 strategy for MP0250: initiation for two phase 2 trials planned for 2017

* 9-month 2016 net loss of 14.8 million francs (9 months 2015: net loss of 1.5 million francs)

* For full year 2016, at constant exchange rates, company expects total expenses of around 50 million francs, of which around 6 million francs will be non-cash effective costs for share-based payments, ifrs pension accounting and depreciations.

* No guidance can be provided with regard to net cash flow projections