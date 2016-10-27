Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 27 KPN :
* Q3 adjusted revenues 1.71 billion euros ($1.86 billion) versus 1.76 billion euros year ago
* Q3 adjusted EBITDA 662 million euros versus 640 million euros year ago
* Q3 net profit 45 million euros versus 87 million euros year ago
* Q3 capex eur 265 million versus eur 276 million in reuters poll
* Reuters Poll: Q3 revenue 1.70 billion euros; adjusted EBITDA 631 million euros; net profit 65.0 million euros
* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA in line with 2015
* Sees 2016 capex around 1.2 billion euros
* Sees 2016 free cash flow (excluding TEFD dividend) > 650 million euros
* Sees 2016 additional cash flow via dividend from 15.5 pct stake in Telefónica Deutschland
* KPN intends to pay a total regular dividend per share of 10 cents of euros in respect of 2016
* Fixed-Mobile bundles now represent 40 pct of postpaid base (Q3 2015: 28 pct) and 35 pct of broadband base (Q3 2015: 25 pct) Source text: bit.ly/2dYWd4c Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)