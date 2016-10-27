Oct 27 Olvi Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 89.7 million euros ($97.8 million) versus 88.9 million euros year ago

* Q2 operating profit 15.2 million versus 14.1 million euros year ago

* Estimates that sales volume and net sales for 2016 will increase slightly on previous year

* Operating profit for 2016 is estimated to be on par with previous year or increase slightly Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)