Oct 26 China Gas Holdings Ltd

* General partner and limited partners entered into limited partnership agreement in relation to formation of fund

* Fund is expected to have an aggregate capital commitment of up to rmb10.02 billion

* Fund shall focus on investing in company's 4g (png, lng, cng and lpg) energy projects

* Subsidiary entered into equity transfer agreement with investor's gp for transfer of 30% of equity interest in general partner

* Equity transfer agreement with investor's gp for transfer of 30% of equity interest in general partner from unit investor's gp at rmb6 million