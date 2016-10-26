Oct 26 Housing Development Finance Corporation
Ltd
* Sept quarter PAT 18.27 billion rupees
* Consensus forecast for Sept quarter profit was 18.06
billion rupees
* Sept quarter income from operations 80.63 billion rupees
* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 16.05 billion
rupees; income from operations was 73.60 billion rupees
* Debt equity ratio as on Sept 30, 2016 is 6.88
* The profit alert was first sourced from TV and later
confirmed from a company press release at the NSE
Source text: bit.ly/2eugrDx
