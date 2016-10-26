Oct 26 Sparebanken Vest :
* Q3 pre-tax profit 769 million Norwegian crowns ($93
million) (Reuters poll 600 million crowns)
* Q3 net interest income 592 million crowns (Reuters poll
608 million crowns)
* As of end of Q3, the bank's core tier 1 ratio was 14.8
pct, up from 12.2 pct in the same period last year
* Says distribution percentage will be between 50 and 80 pct
of the equity holders' share of the profit
* Distribution percentage for 2016 is expected to be
increased from the lower to the middle part of the dividend
interval
($1 = 8.2729 Norwegian crowns)
