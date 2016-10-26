Oct 26 China New Town Development Co Ltd
* Cdb New Town and Vanke Bj entered into cooperative
investment agreement
* Cdb new town shall contribute equity capital of rmb50
million in cash to joint venture to be incorporated with vanke
bj for project
* Unit, vanke bj entered into a series of investment
agreements with Junzhuang Town Government Of Beijing Mentongou
District
* Agreements also with Mengwu Village Co-Op, Dongshan
village co-op and Jiahua for development of junzhuang town
project
* Project for total amount of rmb209.4 million
* Pursuant agreements group and vanke bj shall jointly
develop and operate project
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: