UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 26 Agroton Public Ltd
* Says announces invitation to holders of its $50,000,000 12.50 percent notes due 2019 to tender any and all notes for repurchase by company for cash
* Purchase price will be equal to 30 percent of principal amount of notes plus accrued and unpaid interest on each us$1,000 in principal amount of notes accepted for purchase Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources