Oct 26 Tai United Holdings Ltd -
* Intends to develop property investment business by
establishing a portfolio of quality commercial (including
hospitality) and residential properties
* Residential properties located in cities of United Kingdom
and other countries with a target portfolio size ranging from
GBP1.0 billion to GBP2.0 billion
* Group may require additional funding of at least
approximately HK$6.8 billion subsequent to completion of rights
issue
* Expects that property investment business will generate
rental income for group, which may benefit from capital
appreciation as well.
* Also enters into negotiations with potential vendors in
respect of possible acquisition of a hotel in hangzhou to about
HK$1.44 billion
* Expects to satisfy funding needs by way of debt or equity
financing from banks or other investors
