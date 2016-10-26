Oct 26 JRP Group Plc
* Has raised 250 million stg of sterling denominated unrated
10 year tier 2 capital
* Bonds will be listed on Euro MTF market of Luxembourg
Stock Exchange
* Capital that JRP has raised increases flexibility and
provides further room for growth at attractive rates of return
* Capital raise enables co to repay senior bank debt, which
stood at 98 mln stg at end of June 2016
* On a pro forma basis, group's Solvency II capital ratio at
30 June 2016 would have increased to approximately 151 pct
