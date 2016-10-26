Oct 26 Ford Motor Co :

* Ford issues three safety recalls in North America

* Ford issues safety recall for certain 2015-17 Ford Shelby GT350/R mustang vehicles to replace engine oil cooler tube assembly

* Issuing safety recall for about 8,000 2015-17 Ford Shelby GT350/R mustang vehicles for potential oil leaks, replace engine oil cooler tube assembly

* Not aware of any fires, accidents or injuries associated with the issue related to Ford Shelby GT350/R Mustang vehicles

* Issuing safety recall for 400,000 2010-12 Ford Escape and 2010-11 Mercury Mariner vehicles equipped with 3-liter engines with flex-fuel engines

* Not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with issue in some models of ford escape and mercury mariner vehicles

* Issues safety recall for 180 2017 Ford Super Duty 6.7-liter diesel chassis cab vehicles to replace the adhesive-mounted protective shield

* Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with the issue related to 2017 Ford Super Duty 6.7-liter diesel chassis cab vehicles Source text (ford.to/2eRswkv) Further company coverage: