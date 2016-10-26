Oct 26 Coca-Cola Co
* CEO on conf call - continue to see challenges in many
emerging and developing markets
* COO on conf call - macro challenges persisted in certain
emerging markets, such as Argentina and Venezuela, hurting
consolidated unit case volume growth
* COO on conf call - returned to growth in china driven by
strong activation of Olympic campaign, improved execution, and
better weather
* COO on conf call - have largely worked through wholesale
inventory issue in China
* COO on conf call - addressing raw material shortages in
Venezuela by rapidly scaling availability of zero sugar
portfolio
* COO on conf call - economic environment in Russia
improving slightly as the price of oil stabilizes
* COO on conf call - expanding portfolio in Europe by
lifting smart water and Honest Tea brands from the US and
shifting them to europe
* COO - providing more sugar-free options around the world,
have launched Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, with a new and improved
taste
* COO - currently have over 200 reformulation initiatives
under way to reduce added sugar
* COO - in great britain, reduced the sugar and calories in
brands such as sprite and fanta by 30%
* In volume terms, current split between sparkling and
stills is 70/30, that split has been moving in favor of stills
by about a point a year
* Did well in premium categories of still beverages in Q3,
juice businesses and some of the tea businesses were a little
weaker
