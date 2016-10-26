Oct 26 Infibeam Incorporation Ltd

* Infibeam Incorporation Ltd says Infibeam signs MoU with IL&FS for implementing digital projects

* Infibeam Incorporation - MoU for undertaking, implementing projects in digital space and e-commerce for central government, various state govts, private partners

* Infibeam Incorporation Ltd says said SPV will target indicative achievable revenue opportunity of INR 12.50 billion over a period of 5 years from FY 2017-18. Source text - (bit.ly/2dJTacZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)