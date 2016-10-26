Oct 26 Klovern AB :
* Has successfully issued senior unsecured bonds in total amount of 1.50 billion Swedish
crowns ($168.5 million) under framework amount of 1.50 billion crowns
* Announces tender offer results for its outstanding January 2017 bonds
* Bonds have a tenor of four years and a floating interest rate of three-months
STIBOR + 390 basis points with final maturity in November 2020
* Issue proceeds will mainly be used for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions
and refinancing of Klövern's outstanding January 2017 bonds
* Aggregate principal amount of January 2017 bonds validly tendered for purchase by holders
was 720 million crowns
($1 = 8.9001 Swedish crowns)
