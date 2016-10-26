Oct 26 Ladbrokes Plc :

* Response to CMA's approval of Coral merger

* Welcomes today's decision by competition & Markets Authority to give final approval to its proposed merger with Coral

* CMA has approved disposal of 322 shops to Betfred, 37 to Stan James and one shop to Bet21

* Expected that completion of merger will take place in very near future