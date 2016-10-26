Oct 26 Mondelez International Inc :
* Mondelez - EMEA market dynamics down in Q3, especially in
Middle East as Gulf states, Saudi Arabia deal with pressures due
to persistent low oil prices - conf call
* Mondelez executive - planning for continued weak demand
from the Middle East markets over next few quarters - conf call
* Mondelez - rise in Q3 adjusted operating margin driven by
overhead reductions due to zero based budgeting, expansion of
shared services - conf call
* Mondelez - India posted mix single-digit growth in
operating margins in Q3 driven in part by continued strength in
chocolate, launch of Bournvita biscuits - conf call
* Mondelez executive - encouraged by early market feedback
on launch of Milka chocolate in China - conf call
* Mondelez - consistent with Q2, Q3 organic net revenue in
Brazil continued to be difficult as economy remained in deep
recession - conf call
* Mondelez - planning for challenging situation in Brazil to
continue into at least H1 2017 - conf call
Further company coverage: