Oct 27 Asm Pacific Technology Ltd :

* Q3 revenue US$540.6 million, up 29.9 percent

* Q3 net profit HK$578 million up 220.7%

* "Group's billings in q4 would decline by a double-digit percentage on a quarterly basis"

* "Net profit of the group this year would likely surpass the net profit achieved last year by a large margin"