Oct 27 Vinda International Holdings Ltd

* For nine months ended 30 sept, group's turnover increased by 21.4% (with an organic growth of 12.0%) year-on-year to HK$8.69 Billion

* For nine months ended 30 september 2016, gross profit increased by 22.1% year-on-year to HK$2.726 Billion