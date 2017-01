Oct 26 Klepierre :

* Total revenues for first nine months of 2016 reached 972.3 million euros ($1.06 billion)

* Gross rents, total share, amounted to 893.1 million euros for first 9 months of 2016, compared with 902.2 million euros year ago

* Full-Year guidance confirmed: net current cash flow per share above 2.25 euros for 2016