Oct 26 Prodware SA :

* In H1 Prodware generated 84.5 million euros ($92.24 million) in revenue compared with 91.1 million euros in first half of 2015

* H1 EBITDA 17.1 million euros versus 18.3 million euros year ago

* H1 net profit group share 4.2 million euros versus 6.0 million euros year ago

* Order book remains good in second half of financial year, in a volatile global economic environment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9161 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)