Oct 26 Nikkei

* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' Group operating profit for year ending in March to likely fall 24 percent from a year earlier to around 25 bln yen - Nikkei

* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings' half-year operating profit will probably show a substantial decline from a year ago - Nikkei

* Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings sales are seen falling 5% to more than 1.2 trillion yen,over 100 bln yen short of existing forecast for year ending in March - Nikkei