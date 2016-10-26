Oct 27 Nikkei

* Fancl to invest about 1.5 billion yen for additional production equipment at its factory in Chiba Prefecture, to boost output capacity by 60%. - Nikkei

* Fancl aims to reach sales of 46 billion yen, roughly 1.6 times the current figure, for its supplements segment in fiscal 2017- Nikkei