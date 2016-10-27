Oct 27 Swatch Group Sa

* Says regrets weko's decision to maintain movement delivery agreement and deems it utterly unrealistic

* Says major customers such as sellita or tudor have reduced their order quantities for 2017 by about 700,000 pieces in total relative to the previous year

* Says in order to cover the additional costs arising from this enforced readiness to deliver, eta will have to consider massive price hikes Further company coverage: (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)