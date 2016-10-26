Oct 27 JB Hi-Fi Ltd :

* Reaffirm our fy17 jb hi-fi sales guidance of total sales of circa $4.25 billion

* Sales for q1 of fy17 were in line with expectations with total sales up 12.4%

* Qtrly comparable sales up 8.3%

* During fy17 , expect to open seven new stores and maintain stated target of 214 jb hi-fi stores across australia and new zealand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: