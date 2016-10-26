Oct 26 Community Health Systems Inc

* Community Health Systems Inc - Anticipates net operating revenues for three months ended September 30, 2016, will be approximately $4.380 billion

* Community Health Systems-Qtrly income from continuing operations before income taxes as reported expected to be a loss of approximately $83 million

* Community Health Systems Inc - Sees Q3 loss per share from continuing operations $0.69

* Community Health Systems Inc - Adjusted EBITDA for 2016 is now anticipated to be $2.200 billion to $2.275 billion

* Community Health Systems Inc - Sees Q3 adjusted loss per share from continuing operations $0.35

* Community Health Systems - Lower than anticipated Q3 results were primarily caused by lower than expected volume, resulting lower net operating revenues

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32, revenue view $4.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S