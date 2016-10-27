Oct 27 Blackmores Ltd

* Qtrly net profit after tax of $12 million, down 46.6% compared to previous corresponding period

* Qtrly group sales of $149 million, 8.1% down compared to previous corresponding period

* "Don't expect to match last year's performance for full year"

* Anticipate a stronger Q2 compared to Q1 sales and profit

* Current range of 17 products is expected to grow to 29 core lines in more than 1,200 retail outlets by end of financial year