Oct 26 (Reuters) -

* Moody's: China's shadow banking activity expands briskly; credit growth outpaces nominal GDP

* Moody's: economy-wide leverage continues to increase but growth of shadow banking components included in total social financing remain subdued

* Moody's: E-finance in China is expanding, as it benefits from opportunities afforded by an under-developed consumer banking system

* Moody's: E-finance players in China have greater opportunities to expand rapidly by providing core financial services and tapping under-served segments of market Source text: bit.ly/2fhvulr