Oct 26 (Reuters) -
* Moody's: China's shadow banking activity expands briskly;
credit growth outpaces nominal GDP
* Moody's: economy-wide leverage continues to increase but
growth of shadow banking components included in total social
financing remain subdued
* Moody's: E-finance in China is expanding, as it benefits
from opportunities afforded by an under-developed consumer
banking system
* Moody's: E-finance players in China have greater
opportunities to expand rapidly by providing core financial
services and tapping under-served segments of market
