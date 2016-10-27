Oct 27 Tatts Group Ltd

* "Sensitive to the possible impact on jobs in queensland arising from this combination"

* Tabcorp's CEO, David Attenborough, will lead combined group

* CEO Robbie Cooke, will depart Tatts when transaction is completed, expected to be mid 2017

* "Would also anticipate that many of our expert team members across all business units would be needed by Tabcorp to drive and grow the combined group"

* "Victorian government is expected to announce a decision in relation to the victorian lotteries licence towards the end of FY17"