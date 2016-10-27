Oct 27 Basic Fit Nv :

* 9M group revenue increased by 28 pct year on year to 189 million euros ($206.07 million)

* Expected revenue of around 260 million euros and adjusted EBITDA of at least 80 million euros for full year 2016

* Expect number of club openings for 2016 to be around 75 clubs, which is at top end of previous guidance of 65 to 75 clubs Source text: bit.ly/2dYWhAU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9172 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)