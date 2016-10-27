UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Atria Oyj :
* July-September 2016 consolidated net sales 339.1 million euros ($369.7 million) (337.1 million euros)
* July-September 2016 consolidated EBIT was 13.2 million euros (15.1 million euros)
* In 2016, EBIT is expected to be better than in 2015.
* In 2016, net sales are expected to grow. Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources