Oct 27 Atria Oyj :

* July-September 2016 consolidated net sales 339.1 million euros ($369.7 million) (337.1 million euros)

* July-September 2016 consolidated EBIT was 13.2 million euros (15.1 million euros)

* In 2016, EBIT is expected to be better than in 2015.

* In 2016, net sales are expected to grow. Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9173 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)