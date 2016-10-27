Oct 27 Suominen Oyj :

* Q3 net sales 103.8 million euros ($113.2 million) versus 114.9 million euros year ago

* Q3 operating profit decreased by 19 pct to eur 7.9 million (9.8)

* Repeats its estimate, disclosed on Sept. 20 2016, that for full year 2016 its net sales and comparable operating profit are expected not to reach level of 2015 Source text for Eikon:

