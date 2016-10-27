Oct 27 Siltronic Ag

* Says company expects at the utmost only a small seasonal dip in demand during the fourth quarter of 2016, along with stable average selling prices

* Says anticipates a low single-digit percentage decrease in sales compared with 2015 (forecast in june 2016: low to middle single-digit percentage range)

* Says the ebitda margin for 2016 is expected to improve slightly compared with 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Frankfurt newsroom)