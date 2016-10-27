Oct 27 Vossloh AG :

* As of Sept. 30, 2016, Vossloh has presented electrical systems business unit as "discontinued operations"

* As of September 30, an impairment loss of approximately eur 9 million was incurred on carrying amount of electrical systems business unit in accordance with ifrs 5

* Sales from continuing operations (exincluding electrical systems business unit) 664.1 million euros in first 9-mths of 2016, down 4.3% yoy

* 9-month earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) from continuing operations reached 34.7 million euros

* Adjusted sales expectation for full-year 2016 of between 930 million and 970 million euros and an EBIT margin of between 4.5% and 5.0%

* For 2017 excluding electrical systems, an EBIT margin at higher end of range 5.5-6.0 % stated is expected for 2017