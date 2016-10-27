Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 27 Cartrack Holdings Ltd :
* Unaudited interim results for the period ended 31 August 2016
* Subscriber base of 551,391, up 19 pct, for six months ended Aug 31
* Interim revenue of R554 million, up 18 pct
* HEPS of 38 cents, up 3 pct, for the six months ended Aug 31
* Dividend per share of 20 cents (H1 2016: 20 cents) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)