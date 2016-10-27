Oct 27 Cartrack Holdings Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results for the period ended 31 August 2016

* Subscriber base of 551,391, up 19 pct, for six months ended Aug 31

* Interim revenue of R554 million, up 18 pct

* HEPS of 38 cents, up 3 pct, for the six months ended Aug 31

* Dividend per share of 20 cents (H1 2016: 20 cents)