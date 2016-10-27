UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 27 Rolfes Holdings Ltd :
* Agriculture division experienced satisfactory growth for three months to 30 September 2016
* Agriculture operating profit performance for period July 1 to Sept. 30 increased by 19.2 pct to 9.3 million rand
* Food operating profit performance for period July 1 to Sept. 30 amounted to 23 million rand
* Water operating profit performance for period July 1 to Sept. 30 increased by 84.2 pct to 3.5 million rand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources