Oct 27 Guocoland Ltd :
* Will subscribe for 27% strategic stake in Eco World
International Berhad when it launches its IPO on Bursa Malaysia
Securities Berhad
* Says entered into a shareholders' agreement with Eco World
Development Group Berhad and Tan Sri Liew Kee Sin
* Guocoland Ltd says Guocoland's special purpose vehicle Gll
Ewi (HK) Ltd to hold shares and warrants in EWI upon its listing
on Bursa Securities
* Guocoland-Investment in EWI gives co exposure to
development projects with estimated total gross development
value of about £2.4 billion
