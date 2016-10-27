Oct 27 Stratec Biomedical Ag

* Says 9-month sales 126.3 million euros (+17.8%; 9m/2015: eur 107.2 million)

* EBIT margin of 14.6%(1) in 9m/2016 (9m/2015: 17.9%)

* 9M adjusted EBIT of eur 18.4 million

* Updated version of financial forecast issued on July 23, 2016 is hereby confirmed

* EBIT margin is expected to develop positively upon materialization of benefits of scale resulting from growth in traditional business and at acquired units