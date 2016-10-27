Oct 27 Pharming Group NV :

* Pharming reports on financial results for the first nine months of 2016

* Sales in the US in the first nine months of 2016 were up by approximately 16 pct compared to the same period last year, and up 66 pct compared to the first half year of 2016

* 9 month gross profit increased by 15 pct relative to the same period last year, which was previously Pharming's most successful period, and up 67 pct compared to the first half year of 2016

* 9 month revenue 8.7 million euros ($9.5 million) versus 8.5 million euros a year ago

* Operating loss at September 30 9.4 million euros versus a loss of 9.1 million euros a year ago

* "We expect that both sales and gross profits will continue to improve during the remainder of the year" - CEO

